Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $497,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,050. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,813.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

