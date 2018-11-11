SmartMesh (SMT) One Day Volume Tops $85,931.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $85,931.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00147666 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00246164 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $693.99 or 0.10954312 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.