Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 203,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,899 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,246,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,100,000 after acquiring an additional 180,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

NYSE:JPM opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.95 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/smith-chas-p-associates-pa-cpas-grows-position-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.