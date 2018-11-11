Smith & Nephew (SNN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 502,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,390. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

