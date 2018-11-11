Smith Salley & Associates Invests $391,000 in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $569,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $860,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.8% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,264.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 55,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $15,165,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $1,049,473.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,238.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $79.61 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

