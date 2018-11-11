Societe Generale Analysts Give Norma Group (NOEJ) a €71.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.54 ($70.39).

Norma Group stock opened at €50.65 ($58.90) on Wednesday. Norma Group has a 12-month low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 12-month high of €65.95 ($76.69).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

