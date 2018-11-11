Societe Generale Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) a CHF 270 Price Target

Societe Generale set a CHF 270 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 315 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 367 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a CHF 307 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 310 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 324.55.
Shares of ZURN stock opened at CHF 314.20 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.
