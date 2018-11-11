Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.86 ($51.00).

Societe Generale stock opened at €45.19 ($52.55) on Friday. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($60.77).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

