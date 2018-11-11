SOILcoin (SOIL) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. SOILcoin has a total market capitalization of $25,437.00 and $4.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOILcoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One SOILcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,366.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.22 or 0.03282945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.08287535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00794917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.01632622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00144069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.02037147 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00466388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00028302 BTC.

SOILcoin Profile

SOILcoin (SOIL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOILcoin is soil.cash. SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

SOILcoin Coin Trading

SOILcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOILcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOILcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

