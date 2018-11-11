SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

WARNING: “SolarWinds (SWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/solarwinds-swi-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds, Inc (SolarWinds) is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, markets, sells and supports enterprise-class information technology (IT), infrastructure management software to IT and DevOps professionals in organizations of all sizes. Its products categories include network management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of network infrastructure; systems management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of applications, physical and virtual servers, storage and databases; MSP, which is used by managed service providers to monitor and manage the IT infrastructure of their end clients, SMBs, and cloud, its cloud-based products, which are used to monitor and manage applications and application infrastructure.

