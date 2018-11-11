Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 176.04% and a negative net margin of 120.14%.

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.10 on Friday. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Get Soligenix alerts:

In other Soligenix news, Director Mark E. Pearson acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $197,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 182,230 shares of company stock valued at $212,392. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Soligenix (SNGX) Announces Earnings Results” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/soligenix-sngx-announces-earnings-results.html.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.