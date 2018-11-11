Soma Price Tops $0.0753 on Top Exchanges (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Soma token can now be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and LATOKEN. Soma has a total market cap of $596,382.00 and $107,772.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Soma has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006431 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00023064 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00303505 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001140 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,916,976 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.