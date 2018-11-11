News articles about Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amati AIM VCT earned a news impact score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LON:AMAT opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Friday.

Get Amati AIM VCT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,998.43 ($5,224.66).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Amati AIM VCT (AMAT) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/somewhat-negative-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-amati-aim-vct-amat-stock-price.html.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.