Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Corning (GLW) Share Price

News stories about Corning (NYSE:GLW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Corning earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,618. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,164.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 18,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $609,626.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,811.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

