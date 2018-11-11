Southern Co (SO) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 133.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 359.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Southern by 83.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Howard Weil started coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Southern from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

