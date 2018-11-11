SP Plus Corp (SP) Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,077 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SP. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% during the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 483,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in SP Plus by 28.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 273,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 47.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in SP Plus by 102.5% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $31.81 on Friday. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $727.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. SP Plus had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SP. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SP Plus from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/sp-plus-corp-sp-position-decreased-by-o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc.html.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.