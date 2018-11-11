Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Position Lifted by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf makes up about 2.4% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 172.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 473.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 435,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 359,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 34.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter.

SPTM opened at $34.42 on Friday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

