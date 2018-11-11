SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Boosted by Roof Advisory Group Inc.

Roof Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 20.1% of Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $37,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

SPY opened at $277.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $252.92 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

