Splunk Inc (SPLK) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,358 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 2.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Splunk by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Splunk by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Splunk by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,396,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 23,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $2,936,599.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $98.54 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/splunk-inc-splk-shares-sold-by-motley-fool-asset-management-llc.html.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.