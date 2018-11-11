SportsCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (SPORT)

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. SportsCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportsCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SportsCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SportsCoin

SportsCoin (SPORT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin. SportsCoin’s official website is www.thesportscoin.com.

SportsCoin Coin Trading

SportsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

