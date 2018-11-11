Sprague Resources (SRLP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 65,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $427.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.28. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.39 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,172,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

