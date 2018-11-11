Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 741.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,700,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,753,000 after purchasing an additional 353,037 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,715,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,048,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Square by 8.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,265,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Square by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,681,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,635,000 after purchasing an additional 153,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Square by 25.0% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,532,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 306,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Square to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Square from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Square from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Square from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.76.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $145,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,456,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $8,202,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,300,650 shares of company stock worth $187,755,700. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.70 and a beta of 4.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

