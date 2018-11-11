SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $118,059.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00147636 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00245949 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $695.56 or 0.10976190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

