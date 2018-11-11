ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $28.31 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up 3.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $28,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 87.3% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 18.5% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.4% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.9% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,235.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,333.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,077.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $984.00 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $761.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 45.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $28.31 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/st-germain-d-j-co-inc-has-28-31-million-stake-in-alphabet-inc-class-a-googl.html.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.