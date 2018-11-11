STAAR Surgical (STAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAA. BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director William P. Wall sold 5,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $206,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,317.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,194,000 after acquiring an additional 105,795 shares during the period. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,158,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

