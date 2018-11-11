Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Starbase has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,529.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00147775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00251110 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $698.71 or 0.10915383 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase’s genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

