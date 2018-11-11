State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.21 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Snap-on worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 101.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $318,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $1,771,000.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $205.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Shares of SNA opened at $161.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.63 and a 12-month high of $189.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

In related news, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $1,152,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.21 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-14-21-million-position-in-snap-on-incorporated-sna.html.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.