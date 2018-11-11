State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 42,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $1,660,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,973,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 85,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $3,434,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

