Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $826,000 Stake in Terex Co. (TEX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,353 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terex by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Terex by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $396,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 11,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $458,738.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,091.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 973 shares of company stock worth $37,603 and sold 38,866 shares worth $1,514,531. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Terex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

