Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR opened at $104.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other Ingredion news, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $3,924,215.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-acquires-25000-shares-of-ingredion-inc-ingr.html.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.