Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 80,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 824.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 147,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 89.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

