Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51,470 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 0.6% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,463,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,212,000 after purchasing an additional 167,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,606,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,075,000 after purchasing an additional 413,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,331,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,786 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $189,804,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,630,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 131,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,277,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,209,263 shares of company stock worth $209,013,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $145.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

LYB stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $85.60 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

