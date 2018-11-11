Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Holdings Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRI opened at $25.89 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $741.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

