Strategic Metals (SMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 69977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

