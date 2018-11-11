Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 170.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/stratos-wealth-partners-ltd-grows-position-in-first-trust-dorsey-wright-dynamic-focus-5-etf-fvc.html.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.