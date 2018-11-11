Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $726,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/stratos-wealth-partners-ltd-has-726000-position-in-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc.html.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.