Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 20,500 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.3645 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $337,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy bought 12,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.10 per share, with a total value of $1,009,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

