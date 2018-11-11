Strs Ohio Purchases 7,743 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after buying an additional 66,956 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Flowers Foods by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 601,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $923.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Strs Ohio Purchases 7,743 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/strs-ohio-purchases-7743-shares-of-flowers-foods-inc-flo.html.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.