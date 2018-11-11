SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,167 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXCP opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $678.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.33. SunCoke Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SXCP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

SunCoke Energy Partners Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

