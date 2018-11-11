SunCoke Energy Partners’ (SXCP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners’ FY2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of SXCP stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.37%. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $961,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

