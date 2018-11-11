SunTrust Banks Boosts EVO Payments (EVOP) Price Target to $32.00

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 301,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,306. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $144.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

