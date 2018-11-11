Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $204,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 302.5% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

