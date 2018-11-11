Symantec Co. (SYMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

Symantec has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Symantec has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Symantec to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Symantec stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Symantec has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Symantec will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYMC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

