Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,016.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

VTIP stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

