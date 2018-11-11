Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,647,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,031,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,355,000 after purchasing an additional 138,618 shares during the period. Diana Davis Spencer Foundation boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diana Davis Spencer Foundation now owns 1,426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 517,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $84.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2013 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

