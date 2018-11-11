Synchrony Financial (SYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

