Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2018

Brokerages expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) to post sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $2.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,185.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 285,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,345. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 87,028 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

