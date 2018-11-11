Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 47.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 347,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.13 and a 1 year high of $103.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $2,028,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,327.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total transaction of $367,576.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,587,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,609 shares of company stock worth $3,416,177 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

