SYSMEX Corp/ADR (SSMXY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSMEX Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

SYSMEX Corp/ADR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. 46,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,916. SYSMEX Corp/ADR has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.55.

About SYSMEX Corp/ADR

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

