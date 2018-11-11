Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Naidu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,824.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.58. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,904,000 after purchasing an additional 441,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 119.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $577,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.